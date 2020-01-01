As part of the operational support of the criminal case initiated on the grounds of the offense, under part 1 of Article 258.1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Illegal extraction and trafficking of particularly valuable wildlife and aquatic biological resources belonging to species listed in the Red Book of the Russian Federation and/or protected by international treaties of the Russian Federation,” officers of the Administration for Economic Security and Combating the Corruption of the MIA of Russia GA for the Krasnodar Territory, together with representatives of Rosselkhoznadzor, with the power support by the special unit of the Territorial GA suppressed the storage and sale of unmarked fish products.

During searches in residential and warehouse premises located in the Primorsko-Akhtarsky and Kalininsky districts, police officers found and seized more than 3 tons of unmarked fish products of all kinds, 20 kilograms of pike caviar, carp, salmon fish and sturgeon. The owners of the premises did not have documents confirming the quality and safety of the products. Also, law enforcement officers seized more than 500 meters of nets and 90 fishing devices used in the illegal extraction of aquatic bioresources.