A popular on-line edition of the Karelian city of miners published words of gratitude to officers of the MIA of Russia Division for the city of Kostomuksha. The citizen expressed gratitude to law enforcement officers for their caring attitude in an extraordinary situation.

On a December night, Assistant Duty-officer Senior Sergeant Konstantin Yevseyev took a call to number 102. The caller reported that her 90-year-old mother fell in the apartment, and could not get on her feet either on her own or with the help of her daughter. It was not about medical intervention; both women simply needed physical help, real male strength.

“Indeed, based on strictly official rules, such situations are not within our competence,” commented the duty-officer Police Captain Leonid Shlyaga, “but my assistant could not stay indifferent and decided to send officers to the address.”

Representatives of the Traffic Police and the Police Patrol Service, Lieutenant Sergey Avgustovich and Sergeant Artem Prozorov, raised the elderly woman and advised to seek medical assistance. And the initially confused woman from Kostomuksha, feeling sincerely grateful for the help, therefore later found out the names of all four participants of the story, addressed the local media with the following words: “I am very grateful to our valiant guards of order for their clear and well-coordinated work, they helped me and my mother... in a difficult situation. On the New Year's Eve I would like to wish all the staff of operational services sound health, peace, family happiness and well-being. Let your duty-shifts pass without grave emergencies!”