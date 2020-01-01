A local resident contacted the duty-unit of a police division of the MIA of Russia Administration for the city of Krasnodar. The man explained that an acquaintance offered to buy from him a plot of land in the city of Sochi. The complainant agreed and handed over about 1,700,000 rubles to the offender, but the suspect failed to meet his obligations and stopped communicating.

As a result of operative-search activities the Police established the whereabouts of the offender. The 46-year-old local resident of Sochi was detained by law-enforcers at his place of residence and delivered to the police division for further investigation.

It was established that the man had disposed of the stolen funds at his discretion.

Investigation unit of the MIA of Russia Administration for the city of Krasnodar have instituted a criminal case against the defendants on the grounds of a crime under part 4 of Article 159 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Fraud”. This article presumes a punishment in the form of imprisonment for a term of up to ten years. For the period of the preliminary investigation a preventive measure in the form of recognizance of non-exit and proper conduct was chosen for the man.