A 39-year-old man and a 37-year-old woman, brother and sister suspected of drug crime were detained in the course of the operational search activities in Velsk by officers of the Administration for Drug Control of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Arkhangelsk Region with power support by SOBR Special unit of the Rosgvardia.

Four bundles with an unknown crystalline substance were found and seized from the offender. According to the results of the examination it was established that it was a synthetic drug with a total weight of about two kilograms. About 30 grams of a similar substance were found with his companion.

According to operatives, the defendant took the drug from a cache in the Kursk Region and was going to distribute it in the Territory of the Arkhangelsk Region in a contactless way through caches.

The relatives have been taken to custody. The man was prosecuted in accordance with the features of a crime stipulated by part 3 of Art. 30 and Part 5 of Article 228.1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation, against his sister – on the grounds of a crime under part 3 of Art. 30, part 2 of Art. 228 of the Russian Criminal Code.

The investigation is currently underway.