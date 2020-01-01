While at home, 13-year-old Roman Levchenko noticed that an unknown man entered through the unlocked front door, took a bag and a backpack from the corridor and fled. The stolen hand luggage contained bank cards, cash and personal property of the boy's mother to a total of about 100,000 rubles.

The teenager went outside after a stranger, questioned a neighbor who described the alleged offender's appearance and showed which way he had gone.

The minor went on his own in search of the suspect and within a few minutes saw a man of similar appearance entering one of the apartment buildings. Roman blocked the front door to the entrance behind him to prevent the man from escaping, and reported the incident to the duty-unit of the Russian MIA Administration for the city of Krasnodar.

The police officers who arrived at the address detained a 55-year-old resident of the Orenburg Region and took him to the police division for further investigation.

Investigation unit of the Internal Affairs Administration for the city of Krasnodar have instituted a criminal case against the suspect on the grounds of a crime under part 3 of Article 158 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. This article presumes a punishment in the form of imprisonment for a term of up to 6 years. For the period of the preliminary investigation, placement to custody was selected by court as the preventive measure for the detained man.

The active civil position shown by the teenager and the assistance provided to law enforcement officers in solving the crime on hot tracks was highly appreciated by the leadership of the MIA of Russia Administration for the city of Krasnodar. The Chief of the Police Administration Colonel of the Police Dmitry Ostapenko presented Roman Levchenko with a thank-you letter and a New Year's gift.