A joint press conference of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs, the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Russian Federation, the Rosgvardia and the A.S. Puchkov Emergency Medical Center was held at the Izvestia Press Center. The topic of discussion were the measures taken to protect public order and ensure security during the New Year holidays.

Deputy Chief of the of MIA of Russia Main Directorate for Public Safety and Coordination of Interactions with Executive Bodies of the Constituent Entities of the Russian Federation, Police Major-General Stanislav Naumov, noted that during the holidays the police will serve in a reinforced mode. Police will pay increased attention to law and order in parks, squares and other places of mass stay. Citizens can always seek the help of police officers who will be in their posts.

Stanislav Naumov called for special attention to children – to not leaving them unattended, to provide them with means of communication, to inform about the phones of emergency services, and also reminded everyone about basic measures of their own safety.

Photo: Izvestia/Dmitry Korotaev