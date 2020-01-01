MIA of Russia Minister Vladimir Kolokoltsev took part in the All-Russian “Christmas Wish Tree” action. In one of the glass balls, decorating the Christmas tree in the House of Government of the Russian Federation, there was a postcard with the cherished wish of Valeria Novikova from the city of Nikolsk, Penza Region. The girl is 10 years old, and she is studying at a music school. On the eve of the New Year, Valeria shared with Father Frost her dream about a synthesizer, microphone and a speaker.

The day before, the Minister called the child's mother Olga Aleksandrovna and said that the gifts would be handed to the girl in the near future. Vladimir Kolokoltsev wished the whole family good health, and Valeria – creative success.

On the minister's instructions, the long-awaited gifts to the Novikovs family were handed over by the Chief of the MIA of Russia Inter-Municipal Division “Nikolsky” police Lieutenant Colonel Roman Ulyushkin. When the girl opened the box, her joy went sky high – inside there were exactly the things she dreamed of. Valeria's younger sister, Veronica, who is only 5 years old, has received a doll as a present.

The girls' parents expressed sincere gratitude to Vladimir Kolokoltsev for fulfilling the children's dream.