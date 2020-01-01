Dear Colleagues!

I congratulate you cordially on the coming Year 2021!

On this wonderful, always long-awaited holiday, we look to the future with hope, remember the brightest events, evaluate the successes achieved.

In the past year, working in difficult conditions, associated with the pandemic, the police officers performed with dignity their professional duty. Realizing the high degree of responsibility, they have shown the best qualities and ensured at a proper level the protection of law and order, protection of citizens from criminal and other unlawful encroachments.

I thank the staff for honest and conscientious service.

Please accept sincere wishes of good health, well-being and good mood.

I wish for each of you the year 2021 to be marked with new achievements, fill life with warmth, give joy of communication with your loved ones, be happy and fruitful.

Minister of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation

General of the Police of the Russian Federation

Vladimir Kolokoltsev