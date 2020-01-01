Officers of the Inter-District Division for Combating the Organized Crime of the Criminal Investigation Department of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Ulyanovsk Region received information that a group of fraudsters “guest-performers” – the so-called false gas-workers who had previously carried out illegal activities in the territory of other constituents of the Russian Federation – were operating in Ulyanovsk.

As a result of joint operational and investigative measures taken by the police, the Investigative Committee of Russia for the Ulyanovsk Region, with the power support of the SOBR fighters of the Rosgvardia Department in the region, their activities were suppressed.

It was preliminarily established that the alleged organizer of illegal “business” – a 31-year-old resident of the city of Omsk, with his friends arrived in the city of Ulyanovsk in November this year. After that, the offenders registered a limited liability company and rented office premises in the Leninsky District of Ulyanovsk. The suspects in uniform, outwardly similar to the clothes of gas service workers, visited houses in different areas of the regional center. Introducing themselves as gas workers and presenting a service certificate similar to the original one, under various pretexts they imposed services of maintenance of gas systems (installation of gas-valve fixtures, meters, etc.).

Depending on the reaction of citizens to these or those works and their prices, the detainees had developed clear algorithms of behavior, allowing to convince their victims of the expediency and safety of the ongoing manipulations. The price of services ranged from 1.5 thousand rubles to 10 thousand rubles. As a rule, the victims of illegal actions were pensioners. To find customers, the offenders purposefully searched for houses connected to the gas heating with pensioners living in them.

According to the available operational data, the attackers used a similar scheme in the Republic of Udmurtia and in the Omsk Region.

The Investigative unit of the Investigative Committee of Russia for the Ulyanovsk Region instituted a criminal case on the grounds of a crime under part 4 of Article 159 “Fraud” of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. Remand in custody was selected by court as the preventive measure for the three defendants. Police officers and investigators are carrying out the necessary measures to establish the facts of the unlawful activities of the defendants, as well as additional persons involved in the crimes committed.