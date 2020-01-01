In the course of operational and investigative activities, officers of the Division for Economic Security and Combating the Corruption of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Kursk Region and the MIA of Russia Inter-Municipal Division “Zheleznogorsky” revealed a fact of illegal storage of alcoholic and alcohol-containing products, with pasted on them federal excise stamps with signs of forgery.

The products were stored in a warehouse owned by a commercial organization. During the investigative actions, more than 19,000 bottles of alcoholic products were found there and seized from illegal trafficking.

The examination found that the products were pasted with fake federal special excise stamps. In addition, samples of alcohol have been sent for food examination to determine the hazard for life and health of consumers.

The seized surrogate has been transferred for custody to an authorized organization.

Criminal cases have been instituted under parts 3 and 4 of Article 327.1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Manufacturing, selling counterfeit stamps of excise duty, special stamps or signs of conformity or their use”.

Searches are under way to identify those involved in the illegal production.