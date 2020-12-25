Officers of the police patrol service of the MIA of Russia Administration for the city of Kerch stopped the criminal activity of a 35-year-old visitor of the city who had tried to organize the sale of a large batch of synthetic drugs.

In the early morning, the police detained a previously convicted resident of Irkutsk, temporarily residing on the Crimean Peninsula. The man in one of the districts of the city filled caches with drugs, and also recorded on a mobile phone their location. The banned substances were hermetically packaged in small bundles of black color and placed by the man in caches.

During the inspection of the scene, as well as during the personal search of the citizen, the police seized 249 bundles. According to the young man, the packages contained in total about 200 grams of drugs.

According to experts, one bundle of narcotic substance weighing 2 grams was enough for at least 5-7doses for a drug consumer. Accordingly, the substances seized from the detained distributor will last, on average, for 5 years of continuous drug use. Thanks to the vigilance of the Kerch guards of order, a new drug wave was prevented in Crimea, thousands of doses of dangerous substances did not get into the yards and streets.

During the investigation it was established that the suspect through the Internet received from accomplices coordinates of the wholesale cache in Sevastopol, subsequently he distributed the received substances using caches made throughout the Crimean region, recording their location and sending it to buyers. In total, the man managed to make about 25 business trips around the peninsula within a short period of time.

According to the results of the study, the first sample of the seized substances is a narcotic – a derivative of N-methylephedron, a synthetic narcotic substance weighing 0.75 g. Currently forensic experts are investigating the remaining seized substances. It is also planned to inspect the place of temporary residence of the citizen in the city of Sevastopol.

The Investigative Division of the MIA of Russia Administration for Kerch, based on this fact, instituted criminal cases on the grounds of crimes provided for by part 3 of Article 30 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Preparation for a crime and attempted crime” and paragraph “d” of part 4 of Article 228.1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Illegal sale of drugs, psychotropic substances committed on a large scale”.

Earlier, the suspect was already convicted for committing a theft.

Placement to custody was selected by court as the preventive measure for the suspect. The criminal investigation continues.