In the afternoon, inspectors of the road patrol service of the MIA of Russia Administration for the city of Astrakhan, who regulated the traffic on the Boyevaya street in front of the bridge over the Tsarev river, were approached by the car driver, who had a heart attack on the way. He explained that he was unable to continue his journey, as his blood pressure had increased, his legs were getting paralyzed and his eyes were getting dark.

The commander of the company No. 1 of the detached battalion of the Traffic Police of the MIA of Russia Administration for the city of Astrakhan, Police Captain Ilya Serov, who arrived to the spot at the time, immediately put the 39-year-old local man in his service vehicle and headed to the nearest medical facility. Using flashing beacons and special signals, the officer of the Traffic Police quickly got through the jams and in 6 minutes the patrol car was parked near the hospital admission department on Kubanskaya Street.

The policeman handed the man over to the doctors and, after making sure that his life was in no danger, returned to duty. In the evening of the same day, the Astrakhan resident posted in one of the regional public sites on the social network a message of gratitude to the guard of law for the help provided.