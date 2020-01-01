“Analysis of statistics on the state of crime for the 11 months of this year shows a 5.5% decrease in the number of socially dangerous acts against the person. In particular, there were registered 2.7% fewer murders and attempted murders, and 6% fewer cases of intentional infliction of serious harm to health.

The trend of a decrease in the number of registered robberies, which went down by 21.3% compared to a year earlier, continues. In addition, the number of robberies decreased by 15.2%, thefts - by 2.8%, including burglaries - by 22.2%.

The number of people who died from criminal assaults decreased by 5.3% in 11 months, and the number of people who suffered serious harm to health decreased by 6.8%.

In January-November of this year, the number of illegal acts involving use of arms decreased by 6.7%.

Crimes in public places recorded 10.1% percent decrease versus the last year. In the run-up to the New Year holidays, the police pay special attention to ensuring law and order in recreational areas and call citizens to be vigilant and law-abiding.

For the eleven months in parks, squares and gardens of settlements there were committed 23.8% less robberies, 18.5% less thefts and 22.7% less robberies.

During the reporting period, the number of criminal acts at transport facilities decreased by 8.2%, including 7.6% decrease in grave and especially grave crimes.

The situation in the migration sphere remains under control. The number of crimes committed by foreign nationals and stateless persons decreased by 2.1 per cent and of crimes committed against them - by 4.9 per cent.

The analysis of the socio-criminological characteristics of crime indicates the effectiveness of the MIA if Russia units in prevention of criminal activity of adolescents. Thus, the number of criminal offenses committed by minors or with their involvement was 9.1% less than in the same period of 2019.

There was a decrease of 2.1% in the number of crimes committed in the state of alcoholic intoxication and of 14.6% - in the state of drug intoxication.

In January-November 2020, there were registered 9.3% fewer offenses in the sphere of family relations, including a decrease by 17.5% in the number of facts of intentional inflicting of grievous bodily harm, a decrease by 13.2% - of moderate and by 9.1% - of minor harm to health.

Despite the measures taken, the number of crimes committed using IT technologies has increased in 11 months. In particular, the number of thefts increased by 81.6%, illegal acts under Articles 159, 159.3, 159.6 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation - by 76.1%.

The internal affairs bodies, in cooperation with other law enforcement agencies, ensure control over the operational situation in all the constituents of the Russian Federation,” said Spokesperson for the Russian MIA Irina Volk.