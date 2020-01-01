“Officers of the Criminal Investigation Department of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Novosibirsk Region suppressed the activities of an inter-regional group that specialized in telephone fraud.

According to preliminary data, the leader of the group from Novosibirsk Region called residents of Rostov-on-Don and pretended to be their close relative. He reported that he had been detained for a crime associated with harm to health. Then, changing his voice, he continued the conversation posing as a policeman and for a monetary reward offered to solve the issue of not bringing the alleged offender to criminal responsibility.

Another defendant, working as a taxi driver in the city of Rostov-on-Don, came to the deceived citizens, took money from them and transferred it to the account of the group organizer.

As a result of operational and search activities in the Novosibirsk Region and the city of Rostov-on-Don, police officers with the power support of the Rosgvardia detained two suspects of the crimes.

During searches in the apartments of the accomplices 5 mobile phones, 9 SIM cards, 11 bank cards, which were important for the investigation of the criminal case, were seized. In addition, electronic correspondence about the crimes committed and those at the stage of preparation, as well as money, were found. The property of one of the defendants was arrested.

According to investigators, the group operated from August to November 2020. During this time, the offenders committed at least 10 illegal acts, which affected citizens aged between 65 and 90.

The Investigation unit of the MIA of Russia GA for the Novosibirsk Region instituted a criminal case on the grounds of an offense under Article 159 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. Placement to custody was selected as the preventive measure for the detainees.

Currently, operational and investigative measures aimed at collecting evidence and establishing all the facts of the defendants’ illegal activities are being taken,” said the Spokesperson for the Russian MIA Irina Volk.