“Officers of the Criminal Investigation Department of the MIA of Russia General Administration for the Omsk Region suppressed the activities of an organized group, whose members were suspected of insurance fraud.

It has been established that a 28-year-old resident of the city of Omsk involved into illegal activities eight people who were his relatives and acquaintances. According to the distributed roles, the accomplices had to stage traffic accidents. For that, they purchased six foreign cars. To avoid suspicion, the cars were regularly re-registered to different owners.

After the registration of fictitious accidents, the defendants applied to insurance companies for monetary compensation under the OSAGO contracts. The submitted documents significantly overstated the cost of car repairs. In addition, in some cases, cars with already damaged body parts or equipment were involved in accidents.

According to the investigation, members of the group, acting according to the distributed roles, were engaged in the search for vehicles, the selection of places for staging car accidents, legal support of fraudulent activities and in repairs of vehicles.

The Investigative department of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Omsk Region instituted a criminal case on the grounds of a crime under part 2 of Article 159.5 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

As a result of operational-search measures, police officers, with the assistance of the Rosgvardia, detained all the members of the group at their places of residence. With respect to them a preventive measure has been chosen in the form of a recognizance of non-exit and appropriate conduct.

The preliminary criminal investigation is on-going,” said the Spokesperson for the Russian MIA Irina Volk.