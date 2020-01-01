“The Investigative Department of the MIA of Russia is investigating a criminal case against a group specializing in the distribution of large batches of drugs in the territory of the Russian Federation.

Earlier, by the Criminal Investigation unit of the MIA Administration for the South-Western Administrative District of the MIA General Administration for the city of Moscow, a criminal case was opened on the grounds of a crime under Article 228 of the Russian Criminal Code, on the fact of the seizure of more than 2.7 kilograms of hashish from the Hyundai Sonata car.

Officers of the Drug Control Administration of the MIA of Russia GA for the city of Moscow provided the Investigative Department of the Russian MIA with operational materials indicating that members of an ethnic organized group could be involved in the trafficking of the prohibited substance.

Natives of the Republic of Tajikistan are suspected of selling in Moscow and St. Petersburg a mixture of hashish and synthetic drugs produced by them for enhancement of the intoxicating effect.

Searches were carried out at the addresses of the alleged members of the organized group in the cities of Moscow, St. Petersburg, Moscow and Leningrad Regions.

More than 10.8 kilograms of marijuana and 480 grams of synthetic drugs, as well as equipment for their production and packaging material were found in one of the houses on the territory of the Aeroflot horticultural non-profit association in the Ramensky Urban District of Moscow. Three active members of the organized group were detained at this address, and more than 300 grams of synthetic narcotic drug and 2.8 grams of hashish ready for sale were seized.

One of the accomplices actively resisted the police and fled in an Audi A6 car. On the same day, the car was found in a ditch on the A-107 (the Moscow Small Ring). In the car there were more than 300 grams of synthetic drugs and documents left by the offender.

Officers of the Drug Control Administration of the MIA of Russia GA for the city of Moscow found that the hiding defendant went to the city of St. Petersburg to his father, who, according to operational information, was also part of an organized group. When the wanted man drove up in a car on the Peterhof Highway to his father's place, he was detained by the police. More than 46 grams of synthetic drugs were seized during the search of the apartment. The owner of the dwelling, previously convicted of drug trafficking offences, has also been detained.

Another alleged accomplice was detained by operatives in the Urban District of Lubertsy in the Moscow Region. Six grams of heroin, 324 grams of marijuana and equipment used to mix drugs were found in her home.

To date, six defendants have been detained and a measure of restraint for them in the form of remand in custody has been chosen.

Preliminary investigation is ongoing, all the circumstances of illegal activities of the drug gang are being established,” said the Russian MIA Spokesperson Irina Volk.