“Officers of the Criminal Investigation Department of the MIA of Russia GA for the Nizhny Novgorod Region suppressed the activities of a criminal community, whose members were suspected of numerous thefts of personal property and forgery of vehicle number plates.

It was preliminarily established that a resident of Nizhny Novgorod with a long criminal record had organized a criminal community and involved ten people close to him - his friends and relatives. The role of each accomplices was clearly defined. In total, the criminal organization included four structural divisions. The attackers took strict secrecy measures. Communication among them mainly took place through radio stations. And during the conversation, code words and phrases were used.

According to the investigation, several members of the community bought non-recoverable cars predominantly of Korean production. The other group was looking for a serviceable foreign-made car in Nizhny Novgorod and the region, similar in color, year of production and technical characteristics to the damaged ones. With the help of a special device, they opened and stole suitable cars.

The offenders then transported them to temporary storage sites, moving along pre-planned safe routes. There they replaced the number units and identification numbers of serviceable cars with the parts of previously purchased broken cars. After all the manipulations, the vehicles were sold to citizens unaware of the illegal actions of the sellers.

In addition, at night, members of the group broke locks on the gates of local residents’ garage boxes. They stole power tools, wheels and other material assets. Stolen items were stored in a specially rented garage, and then sold on online platforms on the Internet.

The Investigative bodies have instituted over 50 criminal cases on the grounds of crimes provided for in Articles 158, 210, 325 and 326 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation, which were subsequently merged into one proceeding.

As a result of operational-search measures, all 11 members of the criminal community were detained. The court has chosen for four of them a preventive measure in the form of remand in custody, six are under recognizance of non-exit and proper conduct.

According to preliminary data, the suspects managed to steal 19 cars worth in total about 17 million rubles. Twelve of them have now been discovered and handed over to their rightful owners. The location of seven more is being established,” said the official spokesperson for the Russian MIA Irina Volk.