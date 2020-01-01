Officers of the special purpose unit “Grom” of the Administration for Drug Control of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Khabarovsk Region showed dedication in detaining two citizens within the framework of an earlier instituted criminal case of drug trafficking.

Operational search activities were carried out near the alleged location of a cache in one of the garage-building cooperatives of the Zheleznodorozhny District of Khabarovsk. The police stopped a car with two suspects, a man and a woman. They did not respond to the demand of the police to get out of the car.

One of the police officers tried to open the driver's door, the second - a passenger’s door. The offender then shouted at his female accomplice behind the wheel to run over the policemen and helped her turn the steering wheel towards one of them. The woman complied with the accomplice's instructions. As a result of the attack, police squad members were injured. Despite that, they continued their participation in the operation to apprehend the offenders.

Then the passenger of the car took out an object similar to a shrapnel grenade, pulled out a safety check and threatened to explode it. Police warned the suspect that they would use service arms in case of disobedience. Only then did he insert the check back in and surrender.

Later, it was found that the object similar to a shrapnel grenade was not a piece of ammunition, and was a pyrotechnical item for the airsoft game.

As a result of the incident, one of the police officers was hospitalized and received medical treatment.

Investigator of the Investigative Committee for the Khabarovsk Territory and the Jewish Autonomous Region instituted a criminal case on the grounds of a crime under Article 318 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. Placement to custody was selected as the preventive measure for the suspects.