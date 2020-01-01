Officers of the MIA of Russia Main Directorate for Drug Control together with colleagues from the MIA of Russia Inter-District Administration “Shchelkovskoye” as a result of operational and search activities near the settlement of Monino stopped a foreign-made car run by a 37-year-old native of one of the Central Asian republics, suspected of attempted sale of drugs.

During the personal search of the detainee and his car the police found and seized 5 bundles with a powdery substance of light color. According to the results of a chemical study, it was found that the seized substance was a narcotic - heroin with a total weight of about one kilogram.

Also during the search of the suspect's residence, 10 more bundles and an empty package of juice with heroin and methadone were found and seized.

In total, about 7 kilograms of drugs have been removed from illicit trafficking.

The Investigative unit of the MIA of Russia Inter-District Administration “Shchelkovskoye” instituted a criminal case against the detainee on the grounds of a crime under Article 30 and Article 228.1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

Placement to custody was selected as the preventive measure for the suspect.