Deputy-Minister of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation, Police Lieutenant General Vitaly Shulika, chaired an on-site meeting, the topic of which was a demonstration of the equipment level of the 2nd Operational Regiment of the Police of the MIA of Russia GA for Moscow. The meeting was also attended by the chief of the MIA of Russia Main Directorate for Public Safety and Coordination of Interaction with Executive Bodies of the Constituent Entities of the Russian Federation, Police Lieutenant General Mikhail Davydov.

Representatives of the MIA of Russia familiarized themselves with advanced models of special equipment, uniforms, equipment and special means.

During the event, manufacturers of special equipment and arms were shown various samples of protective suits. The designers told about the characteristics of the latest equipment for crack-opening and penetration into the premises.

A number of hardware and software complexes intended for management of law enforcement forces and means in real time mode were also presented.