“The GA for Investigation of the MIA of Russia GA for the Irkutsk Region instituted criminal proceedings against 4 participants of the group suspected of a series of serious crimes on the grounds of an offense under Article 209 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

According to investigators, the organizer of the gang was a 31-year-old resident of the city of Angarsk in the Irkutsk Region. The offenders raided jewelry salons, pharmacies, shops, banks, communications offices and gas stations. According to the preliminary data, the inflicted damage exceeded 7 million rubles.

To ward off suspicions, the alleged leader of a stable armed group posted information on social networks about his disappearance and then left the Irkutsk Region. Despite that, as previously reported, as a result of operational search activities, he was detained with accomplices in the Krasnodar Territory.

The police seized from the group members the arms used in the attacks. In addition, caches containing guns, pistols, radios, mobile phones, body armor, stolen money and jewelry were found in the woods and places where the defendants lived. The police also seized two vehicles, which were allegedly purchased by the offenders on account of the stolen funds.

Three alleged gang members are currently in custody. One more suspect was put on the federal wanted list. The preliminary criminal investigation is on-going,” said the official Spokesperson for the Russian MIA Irina Volk.