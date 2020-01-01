“Officers of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Arkhangelsk Region, together with colleagues from the MIA of Russia Division for the city of Severodvinsk with the power support of the special unit “Grom” detained suspects in the attempted sale of drugs.

During the search operations on the road near the village of Pyanda, Vinogradovsky District, the police stopped a car with two residents of Severodvinsk. Police found in the car two packages containing white powdered substance. According to the results of the examination, the seized substance was recognized as a derivative of N-methylephedrone with a total weight of over 600 grams.

The Investigation unit of the MIA of Russia Division for the Vinogradovsky District instituted a criminal case on the grounds of a crime provided for by part 3 of Article 30 and part 5 of Article 228.1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. Placement to custody was selected as the preventive measure for the suspects.

It was established that the offenders were transporting a wholesale batch of drugs from the Vologda Region for the purpose of further sale in the region. There is reason to believe that detainees may also be involved in the illegal sale of drugs in a non-contact way through an online store.

During searches at the place of residence of the defendants the police found drugs, devices for packing and other items of evidential importance for the criminal case.

The preliminary investigation continues,” said the Spokesperson for the Russian MIA Irina Volk.