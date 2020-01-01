“Criminal Investigation operatives of the MIA of Russian Division for the Golyanovo District of Moscow detained a suspect in shoplifting.

It was preliminarily established that the offender twice committed theft of lady's bags of well-known brands from a large chain store located in a shopping center in eastern Moscow. The woman discreetly hid the goods in her bag, and then disappeared. She sold the stolen goods at the nearest metro station, and disposed of the money at her discretion.

As a result of operative-search measures, the Police detained the suspect. She was a resident of the capital with a criminal record.

It turned out that the detainee could be involved in the commission of similar illegal acts. She reportedly stole expensive headphones at the same shopping center and elite alcohol at a nearby supermarket.

Investigator of the MIA of Russia Division for the Golyanovo District of the city of Moscow instituted criminal cases on the grounds of an offense under Article 158 of the Russian Criminal Code. With respect to the suspect a preventive measure has been chosen in the form of recognizance of non-exit and appropriate conduct.

The preliminary investigation continues,” said the Spokesperson for the Russian MIA Irina Volk.