“Operatives of the Criminal Investigation Department of the MIA of Russia GA for the Moscow Region, together with colleagues from the Leninsky Urban District, suppressed the activities of an ethnic group whose members were suspected of a robbery attack.

It was preliminarily established that at night hours the offenders illegally penetrated into a private house, located in the village of Bulatnikovo near Moscow. They attacked the occupants of the house with axes and demanded for money. However, the victims were able to resist, and the attackers fled with nothing.

Investigation Administration of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Leninsky Urban District instituted a criminal case on the grounds of an offense stipulated by part 3 of Article 162 of the RF Criminal Code.

As a result of operational search activities, police officers with the participation of the Rosgvardia detained two suspects living in the neighboring urban district. Placement to custody was selected by court as the preventive measure for both the offenders.

During searches of their place of residence, two axes, a jimmy bar, 38 mobile phones, as well as the car allegedly used at the time of the crime were found and seized.

Currently, further investigative steps are being taken to establish all the circumstances of the unlawful activity,” said the official representative of the Russian MIA Irina Volk.