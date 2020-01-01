Police officers of the MIA of Russia Division for the Urban District of Zhukovsky detained a 34-year-old local resident suspected of committing a series of frauds.

It was established that between September 2019 and April 2020, the offender under the pretext of developing the automotive business and purchasing cars at a low price borrowed money from his friends. After that he fed and did not make contact. Using the same scheme, the man deceived 5 people for a total of about 10 million rubles.

The investigative unit of the MIA of Russia Division instituted criminal proceedings under Article 159 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Fraud”. The sanction of this article provides for a maximum punishment in the form of imprisonment for a term of up to 10 years.

The police as a result of investigative work established the whereabouts of the suspect. During the detention, he tried to hide in a nearby land plot.

The detainee explained that he had lost the money in the bookmaker's office.

Placement to custody was selected by court as the preventive measure for the suspect.