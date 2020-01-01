Today, at the Russian MIA, chaired by the First Deputy-Minister of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation, Police Colonel-General Aleksandr Gorovoy, another meeting of the MIA of Russia Operational Headquarters for Prevention of Offenses was held.

The event was attended by the leadership of the units of the MIA of Russia central office, the Rosgvardia and the Rospotrebnadzor, and in the video conferencing mode - the heads of the territorial bodies of these agencies, as well as deputy heads of the highest executive bodies of the constituents of the Russian Federation, who supervise law enforcement activities.

The meeting addressed the issues of ensuring public order and public safety during the preparation and holding of New Year and Christmas festivities.

“This year, against the pandemic environment, we expect that the festivities will be less massive as compared with previous years,” said Alexander Gorovoy.

However, in a number of constituents of the Russian Federation, the heads of the executive authorities have already decided to hold celebrations, subject to the current restrictions.

The First Deputy-Minister stressed that on the New Year's Eve and on Christmas Day it is necessary to pay increased attention to ensuring the security in places of mass stay of citizens - both in terms of ensuring anti-terrorist protection, and in terms of compliance with quarantine measures.

The second topic of discussion were the results of implementing the Concept for the development of temporary detention facilities for suspects and defendants of the internal affairs bodies and special receivers for the detention of persons subjected to administrative arrest, of the territorial bodies of the Russian MIA for 2015-2020.