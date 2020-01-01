“Officers of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Urban District of Krasnogorsk in the Moscow Region detained a suspect of theft of volleyballs from a warehouse of sports equipment.

According to preliminary data, the offender, being an employee of the warehouse, for two months stole volleyballs belonging to one of the sports public organizations. At night, he secretly took the equipment out of the warehouse and transported it in rented vehicles. The amount of damage caused exceeded 4.5 million rubles.

After examining the records of the CCTV camera, the police identified and detained the suspect in his working place.

Investigation Department of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Urban District of Krasnogorsk instituted a criminal case on the grounds of an offense under Article 158 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. A preventive measure in the form of remand in custody was chosen in respect of the suspect, a 19-year old resident of the Moscow Region,” said the official representative of the MIA of Russia Irina Volk.