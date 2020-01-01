“Operatives of the Criminal Investigation Department of the MIA of Russia Division for the Basmanny District of Moscow detained two men suspected of robbing a taxi driver.

A resident of the Moscow Region, who works as a taxi driver in the capital, has made a statement to the police. He said that he had arrived on a call to the Bakunin Street, where two men were waiting for him. In the car, the passengers attacked the driver and, hitting him on the head, demanded to give them money. Escaping from the car, the victim ran into a nearby store. Employees of the trade outlet called the police and provided first aid to the victim before the arrival of medics.

As a result of operational search activities, police in hot pursuit in a hostel near the scene of the incident detained the suspects - a resident of the Moscow Region and a native of Bashkortostan.

From one of the detainees the police seized a gun, presumably a traumatic one, which was sent for examination.

Investigator of the MIA of Russia Division for the Basmanny District of the city of Moscow instituted a criminal case on the grounds of an offense under Article 162 of the Russian Criminal Code. The court chose in respect of the suspects a preventive measure in the form of remand in custody,” said the official representative of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia Irina Volk.