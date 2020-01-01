“Operatives of the Administration for Economic Security and Combating the Corruption of the MIA of Russia GA for the Perm Territory suppressed the illegal distribution of alcohol-containing liquid in the Kama Area.

Two alleged bootleggers were caught red-handed in the town of Krasnokamsk while they were taking alcohol out of a warehouse. The men managed to load into the Gazelle vehicle about two hundred ten-liter canisters, which they planned to deliver for further storage into specially rented garages.

As a result of operational search measures it was established that in one of those garages in the city of Perm the offenders mixed alcohol with water, and then added various dyes. These products were poured in unsanitary conditions into five-liter canisters. The barrel, in which the liquids were mixed, was covered with a thick layer of rust. Filters and hoses through which water was passed were clogged with mud. According to operational information, the falsified product was sold through retail outlets in rural areas.

There was initiated a criminal case on the grounds of an offense stipulated by part 1 of Article 171.3 of the RF Criminal Code. During the searches, 15,000 liters of alcohol and 86 five-liter canisters of alcohol-containing liquid produced in artisanal conditions were found and seized. The preliminary investigation continues,” said the Spokesperson for the Russian MIA Irina Volk.