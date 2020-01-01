Recall, that on the evening of December 17 in the village of Sovetskaya of the Rostov Region, a 24-year-old driver, moving along the street of 40 years of October in a Vaz-2106 car, hit a ten-year-old boy, who was standing on the side of the road not far from his home.

As a result, the minor was injured and hospitalized. The driver fled the scene.

The police quickly identified the offender. In May 2020, the citizen was disqualified from driving for drunk driving. In his garage, the police found a car with traces of an accident.

Administrative protocols were drawn with respect to the man under five articles of the Code of Administrative Offences of the Russian Federation.

“The alleged culprit of the accident was taken to a special institution for medical examination for intoxication, which confirmed the presence of 0.485 mg/l of alcohol in the exhaled air.

The inquiry division of the MIA of Russia Inter-Municipal Division “Oblivsky” instituted a criminal case on the grounds of a crime under Article 264.1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. The court chose in their respect a preventive measure in the form of a recognizance non-exit and proper conduct,” said the official representative of the MIA of Russia Irina Volk.