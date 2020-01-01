“Officers of the Division for Economic Security and Combating the Corruption of the Internal Affairs Administration for the Central Administrative District of the MIA of Russia GA for Moscow in collaboration with colleagues from the Western District of the capital, with the assistance of representatives of the Bank of Russia's Main Department for the Central Federal District, detained members of an organized group suspected of fraud.

It was established that the offenders offered elderly Muscovites to invest money in the construction of supermarkets. In fact, the construction was not carried out. The misled pensioners gave away their savings, hoping to make a good profit. Subsequently, the suspects, under various pretexts, made clients purchase shares of the organization under their control at an inflated price. The money of gullible investors was withdrawn from legal circulation and stolen.

Thus, according to preliminary data, more than 500 citizens were affected.

The Criminal Investigation unit of the Internal Affairs Administration for the Western Administrative District of the MIA of Russia General Administration for the city of Moscow instituted a criminal case on the grounds of an offense under part 4 of Article 159 of the Russian Criminal Code.

As a result of operational search activities, police officers of the Central and Western Districts of the capital detained six suspects in offices and at residence addresses. Among them there were a married couple and a 30-year-old resident of the Moscow Region, who, according to investigators, were the organizers of the financial pyramid.

During fourteen searches, seals, stamps, documents of organizations participating in the criminal scheme, mobile phones, electronic data carriers, as well as more than ten million rubles were found and seized.

Currently, two of the defendants are in custody, one is under house arrest, and three are under a restraining order in the form of a recognizance of non-exit and appropriate conduct. The preliminary investigation continues,” said the Spokesperson for the Russian MIA Irina Volk.