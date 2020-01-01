Natalia Pichko, a representative of the Public Council with the MIA of Russia Division for Usinsk, visited the Migration Division and the registration and examination sub-division of the traffic police. Such visits are carried out by social activists in order to build trust between citizens and the internal affairs bodies, as well as to exercise the powers of public control over police activities.

The social activist inspected the offices, got familiarized with the working conditions of the staff, and noted as a positive feature the absence of queues and the minimum time costs in the procedure of receiving and issuing documents.

Natalia Pichko paid special attention to the filling of information stands with up-to-date information about the delivery of public services, the equipment of the premises and the availability of necessary documentation for citizens.

Summing up the results, the activist gave a positive assessment of the activities of the Usinsky Police Division and wished the police officers further success in their hard work.