In the village of Uinskoye, the court found a 48-year-old resident of the Tyumen Region guilty of illegal logging on a particularly large scale.

The investigation found that in the summer of this year the convict was engaged in clearing the area of power lines in the Perm Territory. While in the area of the Uinskoye district forestry, he decided to cut down trees for material gain. Knowing that he had no permits for wood cutting, he hired two residents of the Bardymsky District to carry out the work, convincing them of the legality of his actions. He showed the men the necessary plot in the woods, and for three days they illegally cut down with chainsaws 35 conifers for him. Then some of the cut down trees were delivered by a tractor to a site near the felling site, where the malefactor with a hired citizen sawed them up, preparing them for removal. Subsequently, he took part of the illegally harvested timber out of the wood and disposed of it at his own discretion.

As a result of the unlawful actions the State Forest Fund of the Russian Federation suffered a damage in the amount of 880 thousand rubles.

The Police found the site of illegal logging during the operational and preventive action. As a result of further work, the police identified the attacker and detained him.

The court sentenced the perpetrator to a fine of 1,100,000 rubles, with deprivation of the right to engage in logging activities.

The verdict came into force.