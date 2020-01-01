An investigator of the GA for Investigation of the MIA of Russia GA for the Kemerovo Region completed the investigation into the criminal case against a 34-year-old resident of Kemerovo. He was charged with committing a crime stipulated by part 3 of Art. 30, part 5 of Art. 228.1 of the RF Criminal Code “Illegal production, sale or transfer of narcotic drugs, psychotropic substances or their analogs”.

This September, officers of the Drug Control Administration of the MIA of Russia GA for the Kemerovo Region detained two men near a cafe located at the entrance to the city of Kemerovo. Operatives had information that the accomplices were involved in the trade in prohibited substances. In the car “Chevrolet Lanos” belonging to one of the detainees there was found a can of chips, containing about 100 packages of synthetic drugs. Criminal proceedings have been instituted against the detainees.

The investigation found that the defendants were couriers of an online drug store. Together they received large batches of “synthetics” through the so-called “caches”, repacked and transported the drugs to caches in different cities of Kuzbass. Police detained the drag dealers red-handed as they were returning from another long-distance trip. The police established the locations of the caches equipped by them, from which the narcotic substances were seized. In addition, a batch of “salt”, mephedrone and a reagent used to make the “spice” was found in a garage belonging to one of the defendants. It was there that the drugs were packed. In total, as a result of operational-search measures of the police, over 600 grams of “synthetics” were seized from illegal trafficking.

During the investigation, one of the couriers confessed to the crime. A pre-trial agreement was made with him. The criminal case against him was set aside for a separate proceeding. At the moment the criminal case has been sent to the court. The sanctions of the incriminated articles provide for a maximum penalty of up to life imprisonment. The second defendant refused to testify, the criminal case against him was at the stage of investigation.