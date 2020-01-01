“Officers of the Drug Control Administration of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Trans-Baikal Territory have suppressed the interregional channel of drug supply to the city of Chita.

It has been preliminarily established that four local residents organized a wholesale supply of heroin from another region. They packaged and sold drugs, including through specially equipped caches.

Operatives, supported by fighters of the special unit “Grom”, detained the suspects. In a cache in the wooded area of the “Chistye Polyany” micro-district, six polymer bundles were found, which contained a powdery substance of light brown color. According to the results of the examination, the seized substance was identified as heroin with a total weight of about two kilograms, which was equal to about eight thousand single doses.

The Investigative unit of the MIA of Russia Administration for the city of Chita instituted a criminal case on the grounds of a crime under paragraph “d” of part 4 of Article 228.1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. Remand in custody was selected by court as the preventive measure for the three defendants. Their accomplice was under recognizance of non-exit and proper conduct.

Currently, operative search and investigative steps are being taken to establish all the circumstances of the unlawful activity and detain their accomplices,” said the official representative of the Russian MIA Irina Volk.