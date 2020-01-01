“Officers of the MIA of Russia Main Directorate for Criminal Investigation together with colleagues from the Krasnoyarsk Territory suppressed the activities of a group whose members were suspected of stealing housing from citizens.

According to the investigation, the offenders were looking for socially unprotected persons, in whose name they made forged documents confirming their ownership of residential premises without the knowledge of the real owners. After those manipulations, two of the three apartments were resold to third parties, one of them twice. According to the preliminary data, the inflicted damage exceeded 12 million rubles.

The GA for Investigation of the MIA of Russia GA for the Krasnoyarsk Territory initiated a criminal case on the features of an offense stipulated by parts 3 and 4 of Article 159 of the RF Criminal Code.

The court chose a preventive measure in the form of remand in custody in respect of one of the suspects, another three are under recognizance of non-exit and proper conduct.

Currently, further operative investigative steps are being taken to establish all the circumstances of the unlawful activity,” said the official representative of the Russian MIA Irina Volk.