“Police received reports from residents of the city of Yalta that along the central street there were moving at high speed several cars, which were dangerously maneuvering. According to the callers, the cars also crossed to the oncoming lane threatening the life and health of citizens.

The offenders were identified by the State Traffic Safety Inspectorate. Thirty-five protocols on administrative offences under Article 12.15 of the Code of Administrative Offenses of the Russian Federation have been drawn up against the three men,” said the official representative of the Russian MIA Irina Volk.