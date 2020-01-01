“Operatives of the MIA of Russia Main Directorate for Criminal Investigation together with colleagues from the Troitsky and Novomoskovsky administrative districts of Moscow detained a suspect of the theft of a foreign-made car.

The territorial police unit was contacted by a resident of the capital. He said that he had parked his Kia crossover on 1st Vatutin Street. However, when he returned the next morning, he found it missing. The material damage amounted to 1.8 million rubles.

The Investigation unit of the IA Administration for the Troitsky and Novomoskovsky administrative districts of the MIA of Russia GA for the city of Moscow instituted criminal proceedings on the features of an offense stipulated by part 4 of Article 158 of the RF Criminal Code.

As a result of operational-search measures, the police in cooperation with the Rosgvardia detained the alleged hijacker on the Warsaw highway. Placement to custody was selected as the preventive measure for him.

Police officers found that to store stolen cars the offender had rented a private house with a garage in the Moscow Region. After that, he equipped the house with a device for jamming signals from GPS trackers and security systems. For several days, the hijacker investigated the parking lots of vehicles in the Troitsky District of Moscow. For the planned hijacking he was looking for a Korean-made crossover, which was not equipped with sophisticated security systems. Having found a suitable car, the suspect opened it with a special electronic device and started the engine, after which he moved it to the rented household.

During the search, the stolen foreign car was found. In addition, technical devices for opening cars and blocking GPS signals, as well as fake state registration plates for vehicles, were seized.

Further measures are being taken aimed at establishing all the circumstances of the unlawful activities,” said the official representative of the Russian MIA Irina Volk.