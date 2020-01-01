Police detained three female residents of the Ryazan Region, aged between 33 and 56, who were involved in apartment theft.

The crime took place on December 15 this year in the city of Kungur. The 77-year-old victim was waiting for a therapist to arrive and mistook the attackers, who called her intercom, for medical workers. According to preliminary information, once in the apartment, the two suspects distracted the old lady, and at that time their accomplice stole money in the amount of 650,000 rubles and jewelry. The offenders fled with the stolen property.

Kungur criminal investigation officers found that the suspects immediately after the crime arrived by car in Perm. Information about this was immediately passed to colleagues in the Perm Territory, and the offenders were promptly detained. During the search of the car, detectives found some of the stolen funds (about 606,000 rubles) and jewelry.

A criminal case under part 3 of Article 158 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation was instituted. The suspects were taken to a temporary detention facility. The operatives check the detainees for involvement in similar offenses.