The police found in the Rostov Region a clandestine workshop producing counterfeit alcohol. This was made possible by the fact that earlier operatives had suppressed the transportation of a batch of alcohol for the purpose of marketing. A criminal case has been initiated on the grounds of corpus delicti stipulated by part 6 of Article 171.1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Production, acquisition, storage, transportation or sale of goods and products without marking and (or) applying information provided for by the legislation of the Russian Federation”.

As part of the investigation, officers of the Division for Economic Security and Combating the Corruption (ES&CC) of the MIA of Russia Division for the Aksaisky District, together with colleagues from the ES&CC Administration of the MIA of Russia GA for the Rostov Region, with the power support by the SWOT fighters of the regional Department of the Rosgvardia, found that in one of the farms of the Aksaisky District on the territory of a household there was a hangar, where artisanal manufacture of alcoholic products was organized.

During the search activities, operatives seized semi-automatic equipment for bottling alcohol, more than four thousand bottles of finished products with trademarks of well-known brands, more than a ton of alcohol and more than 14,000 units of branded bottles.

In the near future, the seized samples of products will be sent for research.

The police carry out the necessary operational measures and investigative actions aimed at identifying the organizers and participants of the illegal activities, the places of sale of counterfeit goods, as well as logistics routes.