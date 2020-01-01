“Operatives of the Division for Economic Security and Combating the Corruption of the Internal Affairs Administration for the South-Western Administrative District, together with officers of the GA for Investigation of the MIA of Russia GA for the City of Moscow, have suppressed the activities of a group engaged in the manufacture and marketing of fake household chemicals under the trademarks of well-known brands.

According to the investigation, the offenders rented premises in the Tula and Kaluga regions to produce the counterfeit goods. Packaging and storage were carried out in office and warehouse premises in the Eastern Administrative District of the capital and in the town of Balashikha, near Moscow. Presumably, the defendants sold the goods in Russia and neighboring countries.

As a result of operational and search activities in the Tula and Moscow regions, the police detained the alleged organizer and two active members of the group responsible for transporting household chemicals.

During searches in shops and warehouses, money in foreign currency and Russian rubles totaling more than 14 million rubles, more than 68 tons of finished products and other items of evidentiary relevance for the criminal case were found and seized.

The amount of damage to the trademark holders exceeded 1.2 million rubles.

The GA for Investigation of the MIA of Russia GA for the city of Moscow instituted a criminal case on the grounds of an offense under part 4 of Article 180 of the Russian Criminal Code. With respect to the group members a preventive measure has been chosen in the form of recognizance of non-exit and appropriate conduct.

Currently, operational and investigative measures are being carried out to establish channels for the sale of counterfeit products, as well as other possible participants in the illegal activities,” said the Russian MIA spokesperson Irina Volk.