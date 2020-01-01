“Officers of the Drug Control Department of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Arkhangelsk Region detained five alleged members of a group involved in the distribution of drugs in the region.

One of the defendants was detained by police at the Road Patrol Service point at the entrance to the city of Arkhangelsk. The special operation was carried out with the power support of the Special Force detachment “Grom”. A 35-year-old man previously convicted of a similar offence was in the car as a passenger. The driver had no idea of his illegal activities.

Six packages of crystalline substance were found in the offender's personal belongings. An examination carried out by specialists of the Forensic Center of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Arkhangelsk Region confirmed that the seized substance was a synthetic drug with a total weight of more than three kilograms.

Subsequently, four accomplices of the drug dealer were identified. Two of them were detained while getting wholesale batches of drugs from equipped caches. Two other members of the group were defendants in another criminal case at the time of the offenses and were under house arrest in the city of Severodvinsk. Their role was to package drugs, coordinate the actions of other accomplices and post information on the location of caches in the shadow segment of the Internet.

During searches at the addresses of the accused in Arkhangelsk and Severodvinsk, as well as during other investigative and operational search activities, more than three kilograms of drugs were additionally seized. The operatives found the banned substances even in children's things of one of the group members.

The total weight of seized synthetic drugs exceeds six kilograms, and is sufficient for more than twenty thousand single doses, which thanks to the operational work of police officers have not reached consumers - drug-addicted citizens.

Criminal cases have been instituted on all the facts, which are now combined in one proceeding. The investigation of the criminal case initiated under part 3 of Article 30, part 5 of Article 228.1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation, is being conducted by the Investigative Department of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Arkhangelsk Region. Two suspect were placed to custody. The court chose in respect of the other defendants a preventive measure in the form of a recognizance of non-exit and proper conduct,” said the official representative of the MIA of Russia Irina Volk.