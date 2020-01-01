“Operatives of the MIA of Russia GA for the Moscow Region, together with colleagues from the cities of Mytischi and Sergiev Posad, detained a suspect of a series of burglaries.

It was established that the offender had walked out on the common balcony of the 17th floor of an apartment building in the city of Mytischi. Then with the help of improvised means he pushed open the window shutters and illegally entered one of the apartments. After stealing money, he left the premises unhindered through the front door and fled in an unknown direction. In a similar way, in the period from September to November this year, six more thefts were committed from apartments located on the upper floors of new buildings. The damage caused to citizens exceeded 1 million rubles. Criminal investigation into the facts was instituted on the grounds of crimes stipulated by part 3 of Article 158 of the RF Criminal Code.

As a result of operational search measures, the police found that those illegal acts could have been committed by one person. With the participation of the Rosgvardia, the suspect was detained at his residence in the town of Staraya Kupavna. Previously the man was repeatedly tried for similar crimes. During the search of his apartment, collectible coins, mobile phones, SIM cards, jewelry, personalized plastic cards, wristwatches, outerwear, shoes, laptops, and other items of evidentiary importance for criminal cases were found.

Placement to custody was selected as the preventive measure for the suspect. The preliminary investigation continues,” said the Spokesperson for the Russian MIA Irina Volk.