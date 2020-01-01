“Police precinct officers of the MIA of Russia Division for the Marksovsky District of the Saratov Region detained a local resident suspected of attempted robbery.

According to available information, the offender broke into the office of a microfinance organization in the city of Marks. Threatening the employee with physical violence, he demanded to give the cash to him. At that moment, a client of the company entered the premises. The scared offender fled with nothing.

Investigator of the MIA of Russia Division for the Marksovsky District of the Saratov Region instituted a criminal case on the grounds of an offense under Article161 of the Russian Criminal Code.

The personnel of the territorial police division were focused on the search for the defendant. A few hours after the incident, two police precincts saw a similarly looking citizen on the Kirov Street. The man did not respond to a request for identification documents and tried to escape.

Police officers rushed after him. One of the precincts fired a warning shot into the air from his service gun. The attacker then stopped and was apprehended.

It turned out that the defendant had previously visited that microfinance organization. He wanted to get a loan, but was refused and decided to seize the money illegally.

The court chose in respect of the suspect a preventive measure in the form of remand in custody,” said the MIA of Russia Spokesperson Irina Volk.