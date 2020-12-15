Decree of the President of the Russian Federation of December 15, 2020 No. 791 extended until June 15, 2021 the effect of the temporary measures applied from March 15, 2020 to settle the legal status of foreign citizens and stateless persons in the Russian Federation in connection with the threat of further spread of the new coronavirus infection. In line with the document:

a) Foreign nationals and the host party are not required to take steps to extend temporary stay (including visa extensions), registration dates at the place of residence, terms of temporary and permanent residence, the validity of the certificate of temporary asylum, refugee certificates, if their validity terms expire between 15 March 2020 and 15 June 2021;

b) The period of voluntary departure from the Russian Federation of foreign nationals and stateless persons, in respect of whom a decision has been made on administrative expulsion from the Russian Federation in the form of a controlled independent departure, ban on the entry into the Russian Federation or the undesirability of stay (residence) in the Russian Federation;

c) No decision is made on forced administrative expulsion from the Russian Federation, deportation or transfer to a foreign state in accordance with the international readmission treaty of the Russian Federation, decisions reducing the period of temporary stay, depriving of refugee status or temporary asylum, the cancellation of previously issued visas, work permits, patents, temporary residence permits, residence permits, certificates of the participant of the State program.

It should be noted, that from March 15, 2021, the above-mentioned order will not apply to citizens of foreign countries (including persons with a residence permit or other document confirming the right to permanent residence in a foreign country) with which, as of 15 December 2020, transport services (excluding “evacuation” flights have been resumed. As of the date of entry into force of the Decree, in accordance with the order of the Government of the Russian Federation dated March 16, 2020, transport links were restored with 15 foreign states, which include: United Kingdom, Tanzania, Turkey, Switzerland, Egypt, Maldives, the United Arab Emirates. Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Republic of Korea, Cuba, Serbia, Japan, Seychelles, Ethiopia.

In the case of the resumption of transport links with foreign countries after December 15, 2020, the order will not apply to citizens of these states after 90 days from the date of the start of transportation services.

For foreign citizens who had left Russia before the borders were closed but having a temporary residence permit, residence permit or certificate of a participant in the State program, the period from March 15 to June 15, 2021 will not count in the validity of these documents.

Foreign nationals who have arrived in the Russian Federation in a procedure that does not require a visa shall retain until 15 June 2021, the right to apply for (reissuing) of the patent without taking into account the requirements for the deadline for filing documents and the stated purpose of entry. Work permits for foreign nationals from the “visa” countries covered by the Decree will be issued with the expiration date of June 15, 2021.

The right of foreign nationals to leave the Russian Federation for their national state is also preserved, excluding transit through third countries, according to documents confirming their identity and recognized in the Russian Federation in that capacity, if the validity of such documents expired after March 14, 2020.

If the document with validity expired between March 15 and June 15, 2021 had a visa, which also expired during the specified period, the specified documents remain valid for leaving the Russian Federation during 2021 without the need of getting a transit visa, except for the cases related to the resumption of transport communication with a foreign state.

At the same time, with regard to foreign nationals and stateless persons who are released from prison, or who have violated the law on the state border of the Russian Federation, or who constitute a threat to the national security of the Russian Federation, including those who advocate forced change of the foundations of the constitutional order of the Russian Federation, or who assist in the commission of terrorist (extremist) acts or commit them, as well as other actions supporting terrorist (extremist) activities, as well as infringing public order and public security, including participation in unauthorized meeting, rally, demonstration, procession or picketing, there may be taken decisions on forced administrative expulsion from the Russian Federation, deportation or transfer to a foreign state in accordance with the international treaty of the Russian Federation on readmission, on shortening the period of temporary stay, on deprivation of refugee status, temporary asylum, on the cancellation of previously issued visas, work permits, patents, temporary residence permits, residence permits, certificates of a participant in the State Program.