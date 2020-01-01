“Officers of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Kaliningrad Region suppressed the activity of three organized groups whose members were suspected of illegal banking activity.

It was preliminarily established that six local residents organized illegal currency exchange offices in the center of Kaliningrad. The companies were not duly registered. The total income of the offenders exceeded 27 million rubles.

The Investigative unit of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Kaliningrad Region initiated three criminal cases on the grounds of crimes under Article 172 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

The police, with the participation of the Rosgvardia, carried out searches at the places of residence of the suspects and in the exchange offices. Cash and settlement equipment, documentation, as well as cash in various currencies in the amount of over 55 million rubles were seized.

The court applied to the suspects a preventive measure in the form of an obligation to appear at the Police. The preliminary investigation continues,” said the Spokesperson for the Russian MIA Irina Volk.