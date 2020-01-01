“Currently, the investigator of the GA for Investigation of the MIA of Russia GA for the Kemerovo Region completed the preliminary investigation of a criminal case against six suspects. Depending on the role of each, they are charged with crimes under parts 1 and 2 of Article 209, as well as Articles 161, 163 and 222 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. In total, they are charged with 14 offences.

In February 2019, officers of the operational and investigative unit for ensuring the safety of persons subject to state protection of the MIA of Russia GA for the Kemerovo Region conducted a special operation to detain three members of an armed organized group, which for about a year and a half operated in the city of Belovo. Their alleged accomplice was detained at one of the Moscow airports, where he arrived in transit, hiding from the police. The detentions were preceded by a set of measures that were carried out over four months and were aimed at documenting the criminal activities of the group.

Investigators of the GA for Investigation of the MIA of Russia GA for the Kemerovo Region collected evidence that the gang in Belovo had been organized by a local resident, who had spent 18 years in prison. Around him, he rallied his acquaintances with a criminal record, with whom he planned and committed illegal acts. The defendants used to meet at one of the city cafes, where in a specially equipped separate room they beat the victims and demanded money from them. The group was armed with firearms, including three pistols, a Kalashnikov assault rifle, a Saiga carbine and a sawn-off small-caliber rifle, which were seized during searches.

The investigation found that the defendants were looking for victims who, in their opinion, behaved “incorrectly”, had offended someone or had outstanding debts. Sometimes the organizer of the group provoked various conflicts, which later became the basis for extortion of money from opponents. The reason could even be some words, accidentally heard by the accomplices. Several accomplices had sports wrestling skills. They intimidated the victims, also with arms, and beat them to achieve the goal of obtaining cash or property.

One of the first victims was a miner, from whom the defendants received more than 100,000 rubles through extortion. He was invited to a cafe where the defendants were gathering, and was then beaten allegedly for the failure to repay the debt on time. Subsequently, the defendants subjected him to continuous psychological pressure until he complied with all their demands. In another case, the leader of the group provoked a conflict with two locals, during which he jumped out the window and broke his leg. Subsequently, he used this fact to extort “compensation” from the offenders. Victims in that episode filed civil lawsuits totaling 640,000 rubles.

In total, 10 people living in different cities of Kuzbass were recognized as victims in the criminal case. It is worth noting that they were intimidated by the defendants and did not report the crimes committed against them to the police in a timely manner. Many episodes were established as a result of operational search activities and investigative actions. During the preliminary investigation, more than 100 witnesses were interviewed and dozens of different examinations were carried out.

In addition, the defendants tried to interfere with the work of the investigators, including by writing defamatory complaints to various authorities in order to discredit internal affairs officers. Nevertheless, the investigation was able to collect evidence about the involvement of the defendants in the commission of 14 crimes. Victims of those crimes filed civil lawsuits against the defendants to a total amount of over 5.2 million rubles.

The criminal case has been submitted to the Kemerovo Region Court for consideration on the merits” said the official representative of the MIA of Russia Irina Volk.