In Kudymkar, the court found a 61-year-old resident of Solikamsk and a 32-year-old resident of the Kudymkarsky District guilty of committing two offences under part 3 of Article 260 of the Criminal Code “Illegal felling of forest stands”. Previously, the men were convicted, including for similar crimes.

The investigation found that in July 2012, the resident of Solikamsk offered his friend, in need of money, to earn money criminally. He said he knew a place where they could cut down trees and then sell them. Knowing that his friend did not have permits for forest felling, the resident of the Kudymkarsky District agreed. The 61-year-old citizen in his car brought a 32-year-old acquaintance and another resident of the district, unaware of the criminal plan, to a forest near the village of Tebenkovo, Kudymkarsky Municipal District. There, the men illegally cut down trees and then took them out of the forest on a tractor. A few days later, they repeated their criminal deed, illegally cutting down trees on a neighboring plot. Subsequently, the 61-year-old defendant took out of the forest and sold the illegally harvested timber, using documents authorizing the harvesting of timber within the boundaries of another plot.

A total of 261 spruce, fir, birch, pine and aspen trees were cut down as a result of the illegal actions. The State Forest Fund of the Russian Federation suffered a damage of over 800 thousand rubles.

The court sentenced the 61-year-old man to three years and six months in a maximum security penal colony. His accomplice will spend 2 years and 6 months in a penal colony of the general regime. In addition, the culprits are obliged to compensate for the material damage caused.