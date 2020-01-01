In the Verkhneuslonsky District, Traffic Police inspectors of the MIA of Russia Administration for Kazan stopped a Kia car at a stationary police point.

During the search of the foreign car and the property of the citizens who were in it, a bundle with a dark-colored substance was found in the passenger's left sock. Also, during the inspection of the bag there were found pants, in which there were 10 more bundles with a substance of dark color.

The seized items have been sent for forensic analysis. The analysis found that the substance in the bundles with a total weight of 1,068.3 grams was a synthetic drug - mephedrone.

The detainee, a 28-year-old resident of the Republic of Bashkortostan, confessed to the crime, explaining that he was hitchhiking on his way from St. Petersburg to Noyabrsk. He received the drugs for further sale.

The suspect refused to undergo a medical check for the state of drug intoxication.

A criminal investigation into the fact has been instituted on the grounds of corpus delicti stipulated by part 3 of Article 30, part 5 of Article 228.1 of the Russian Criminal Code.