Investigator of the MIA of Russia Division for the Yaisky District completed the investigation of a criminal case, instituted against two local residents aged 36 and 31. They were charged with committing a crime stipulated by part 2 of Article 258 of the RF Criminal Code “Illegal hunting”.

In March of this year, the police duty-unit received a report from a local huntsman about the shooting of two elk. The investigative and operational team of the MIA of Russia Division for the Yaisky District found in the forest a place where carcasses had been cut, two abandoned snowmobiles and hunting rifles. The poachers fled, however, during the operational search activities, criminal investigators identified and detained them. The suspects, who turned out to be two local residents, became defendants in a criminal case.

The inquest found that the defendants shot the animals while snowmobiling in the woods. When cutting the carcasses, they found that one of the elk was pregnant with two moose calves. The damage caused to the Department of Animal Welfare of the Kemerovo Region amounted to 800,000 rubles. The defendants have fully compensated the damage.

Currently, the criminal case has been sent to Yaisky District Court for consideration on the merits. The indictment stipulates a maximum penalty of imprisonment for a term of up to 5 years.